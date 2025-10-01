China Tightens Pharma Marketing Controls

The Chinese State Pharmaceutical Administration, the SPA, is to reduce the number of drug wholesale outlets from over 15,000 at present to between 5,000 and 8,000 by the year 2010, according to the SPA.
A state-managed retail network will be set up in rural areas and especially in remote and poor areas. The draft program of the SPA is aimed at rationalizing circulation of drugs and guaranteeing safe medicines of high quality.
As part of this effort, the SPA will crack down on sales commissions. As well as its more than 15,000 drug wholesalers, China has 50,000 retail outlets that sell some 20,000 varieties of drugs. The SPA notes that in 1995 around $7.2 billion of medicines and pharmaceutical products were sold throughout China. The large number of outlets is convenient for the public but the SPA says that it also provides opportunities for "profiteering from manufacturing and marketing fake and sub-standard medicines."
