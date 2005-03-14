China to ban drug ads

The Chinese government plans to prohibit drug advertising, with Vice Minister of Health Gao Qiang telling parliament that the Ministry is drafting a proposal to the State Council to impose such a ban, reports the Xinhua news agency.

According to the State Food and Drugs Administration, 95% of drug ads in newspapers are illegal, and many are for prescription medicines which, the law says, may only be published in professional medical journals. The Administration is also highly critical of television drug ads.