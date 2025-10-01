Chinese Biotech Conference, Directory

Hans Consultants Inc, in cooperation with PacMont Exhibitions Co and sponsored by China's Ministry of Public Health, the State Pharmaceutical Administration, State Science and Technology Commission and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is organizing an international biotechnology and pharmaceutical conference and trade show, Biotech & Pharma China '96, to be held in Beijing, June 25-28.
In addition, Hans Consultants say that the 1996 English edition of its Chinese Biotechnology Directory is now available. The directory is said to cover an overview of China's biotechnology R&D, policy, bioindustry, regulatory environment, and information services. It also lists all government agencies and societies, as well as research institutes, university departments and companies. It provides information on the organization's name, address, telephone/telex/fax numbers and activities and services offered.
For further information, apply to Hans Consultants Inc, PO Box 71006, Wuhan, Hubei 43071, PR China. Phone: +86 27 787 9357. Fax: +86 27 787 8343. E.mail: hanhys@public.szppt.net.en.
