Chinese Biotech Exhibition

- The 1996 Beijing International Exhibition on Biological Technologies, Equipment and Products will be held in Beijing on July 22-26. The Chinese government plans to make substantial investments in biotechnology, and the exhibition will aim to open up the Chinese market, promote scientific and technical achievements and encourage opportunities for greater cooperation with foreign partners.
The exhibition is sponsored by the Ministries of Agriculture and of Public Health, and a number of other state organizations.
