Chinese Drug Prices Rise Ahead Of Inflation

Retail prices of pharmaceuticals in China in the month of February 1997were 6.2% higher than in the same month of 1996, according to the China Daily Business Weekly. Chinese consumers, it added, are now spending more on pharmaceuticals as a proportion of their total income than they did just a few years ago. The price of health care overall was up 6.6% compared with February 1996, while the retail price index was just 2.9% higher.