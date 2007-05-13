Chinese fake drug firm "not licensed"

Neither the chemical firm which manufactured fake glycerin for use in a cough remedy, nor the state-owned trading company that exported it, were licensed by the State Food and Drug Administration to supply pharmaceutical raw materials or finished products, China's Foreign Ministry has confirmed. The report follows a New York Times story which exposed the role of Taixing Glycerine Factory, in eastern China and CNSC Fortune Way, in supplying a poisonous industrial solvent, diethylene glycol, to patients in Panama.
US FDA asked China's SFDA to investigate
At least 100 people died in the central American republic, according to local reports, prompting the US Food and Drug Administration to request that its Chinese counterpart, the SFDA, investigate the source of the counterfeit medication. At the time, the Panama authorities recalled 24 products, including locally-manufactured cough syrup and antihistamine tablets (Marketletter November 13, 2006). The New York Times claimed that the diethylene glycol reached its destination after being sold via brokers in China and Spain.
