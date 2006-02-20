Chinese govt spends "too little on health"

The Paris, France-headquartered Organization for Eco-nomic Cooperation and Development has criticized China for not spending enough on health care, claiming that "public spending on health and education may be too low and inefficient to meet China's development needs." The Chinese economy grew more than 10% in 2005, overta-king the economies of France and the UK in the process. The OECD's warning comes in a report published on Feb-ruary 14, titled: Challenges for China's public spending: towards greater effectiveness and equity. An estimated 50% of the urban population and 80% of the rural popula-tion has no medical insurance.

More accountable government needed

The OECD study's recommendations are: bringing unof-ficial spending into the official budget, to improve accurate reporting of all government spending; improving trans-parency by reforming accounting systems, so that amounts spent on key social and development needs can be clearly assessed; reform the relationship between central and local government to ensure that spending responsibilities are matched by financial means; improving the accountability of local government by setting performance targets for health and education spending, as well as setting standard-ized benchmarks; and taking measures to eliminate exces-sive layers of bureaucracy in local government.