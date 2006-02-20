Saturday 8 November 2025

Chinese govt spends "too little on health"

20 February 2006

The Paris, France-headquartered Organization for Eco-nomic Cooperation and Development has criticized China for not spending enough on health care, claiming that "public spending on health and education may be too low and inefficient to meet China's development needs." The Chinese economy grew more than 10% in 2005, overta-king the economies of France and the UK in the process. The OECD's warning comes in a report published on Feb-ruary 14, titled: Challenges for China's public spending: towards greater effectiveness and equity. An estimated 50% of the urban population and 80% of the rural popula-tion has no medical insurance.

More accountable government needed

The OECD study's recommendations are: bringing unof-ficial spending into the official budget, to improve accurate reporting of all government spending; improving trans-parency by reforming accounting systems, so that amounts spent on key social and development needs can be clearly assessed; reform the relationship between central and local government to ensure that spending responsibilities are matched by financial means; improving the accountability of local government by setting performance targets for health and education spending, as well as setting standard-ized benchmarks; and taking measures to eliminate exces-sive layers of bureaucracy in local government.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze