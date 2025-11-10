Chinese Herbal Drug For Cancer

Zhejiang Kanglaite Pharmaceutical Company of Huangzhou, China, has begun mass production of a new anticancer drug, which is said to inhibit replication of tumor cells and boost the body's immune system. In hospital trials, the Chinese herbal medicine showed particularly good activity in advanced lung and liver cancers.
The company reports a response rate of 31%, using World Health Organization criteria. Mao Jianqiu, a spokesman for the firm, added that this response rate was high in light of the WHO's stringent requirements. The drug has been tested on more than 2,000 patients since the start of its development, back in the 1970s.
Zhejiang Kanglaite has secured both Chinese and US patents for the product, which is given in 20-day cycles of one to three injections per day. Each vial, enough for one injection, costs $38.80. The company first started selling the drug in China in 1984.
