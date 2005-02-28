Chinese hospitals' 2004 drug-buying up 26.8%

Pharmaceutical procurement by large and medium-sized hospitals in China's major cities increased 26.8% overall last year compared with 2003, to reach a total value of 90.5 billion renminbi ($10.9 billion).

This was a far higher level of growth than that showed by China's Gross Domestic Product for the year, and this rate of increase is expected to continue in 2005, reports Asia Pulse.

The largest category of medicine purchases for hospitals in 2005 continued to be anti-infectives, which accounted for just under 27% of the market with turnover increasing at least 20%, although this is below the average rate of rise overall, says the report. The government policy aimed at limiting the prices of anti-infectives has failed, it notes, pointing out that, in fact, the market levels for these products have been increasing instead of declining. Nevertheless, it adds, anti-infectives will continue to be the main government target for price reductions this year.