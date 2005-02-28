Chinese hospitals' 2004 drug-buying up 26.8%

Pharmaceutical procurement by large and medium-sized hospitals in China's major cities increased 26.8% overall last year compared with 2003, to reach a total value of 90.5 billion renminbi ($10.9 billion).
This was a far higher level of growth than that showed by China's Gross Domestic Product for the year, and this rate of increase is expected to continue in 2005, reports Asia Pulse.
The largest category of medicine purchases for hospitals in 2005 continued to be anti-infectives, which accounted for just under 27% of the market with turnover increasing at least 20%, although this is below the average rate of rise overall, says the report. The government policy aimed at limiting the prices of anti-infectives has failed, it notes, pointing out that, in fact, the market levels for these products have been increasing instead of declining. Nevertheless, it adds, anti-infectives will continue to be the main government target for price reductions this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze