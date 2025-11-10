Chinese JV For Novo Nordisk

Denmark's Novo Nordisk has entered into a joint-venture agreement with Suzhou Hongda of China. The deal focuses on the production and marketing of certain enzymes for the Chinese market.

The Chinese partner has produced enzymes for the market since the early 1990s and the name of the joint-venture company will be the Suzhou Hongda Enzyme Co. Located in the Jingsu Province close to Shanghai the company will employ around 120 people.

Novo Nordisk has a 55% stake in the company and the agreement includes the transfer of production know-how from Novo Nordisk to the plant. Production at the facility is being increased by 200% and will be resumed in the summer.