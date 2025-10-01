Chinese Medicines And Western drug Firms

As China becomes more accessible to the west, a number of drug majors are realizing the potential of Chinese herbal medicine as the starting point for a new generation of drugs, says a study published last week by Natural medicine Marketing of the UK.
China is set to become the world's biggest drug market, growing by a forecast 60% during 1995-2000. Its health care system is unique in that it officially integrates western medicine, which provides 60% of care, and traditional Chinese medicine, which provides 40%, rising to 80% in some rural areas. While western medicine is modernizing fast and benefiting from significant foreign investment and multinational support, Chinese medicine factories need to make major technical, scientific and efficiency improvements.
Other Nations Conducting R&D However, the government is firmly committed to Chinese medicines and has made it a priority area for development. It is concerned that if China does not make these improvements soon it will miss out on traditional medicines' true potential, which is beginning to be widely recognized abroad. Already, 50 countries and regions, including Japan, have set up research programs using modern science and technology to investigate Chinese medicines and medicinal materials. Also, up to 30 joint ventures already exist in China with overseas partners, and more drug firms are getting into this area; Pfizer, Glaxo Wellcome, Genelabs, Zenova, Shaman and Pharmagenesis are already involved.
