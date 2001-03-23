Chinese pharma export figures for January

China's General Administration of Customs says the country exported1,541 tons of medicines worth $34 million in January, reports the Xinhua news agency. 995 tons of antibiotics were exported, worth $6.6 million, while exports of medicinal raw materials of 10,279 tons were valued at $14 million.
