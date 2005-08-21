Chinese pharma prices stable in 1st-half 2005

In China, retail prices of medicines remained stable in the first half of 2005, despite the increased prices for energy and raw materials, according to a report from the State Development and Reform Commission.
Prices remained unchanged during the first and second two-month periods of the year and dropped 1% in the third, while the prices of Chinese patented medicines were unchanged throughout the three periods, it says.
Prices did not increase in 30 of the country's 31 provinces, municipalities and autonomous regions, with only Jiangxi reporting higher levels, while eight provinces - Anhui, Beijing, Guangzi, Guizhou, Hunan, Shanghai, Tianjin and Zhejiang - said their prices had declined, it adds.
