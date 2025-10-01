Chinese Pharma production 1991-95

Production value of China's pharmaceutical industry is put at over 100 billion renminbi ($12.02 billion) for 1991-95, with domestic sales of 75 billion renminbi ($9.01 billion) and exports at $3 billion a year, say Beijing media sources. The industry invested 45 billion renminbi in equipment and other fixed assets during 1991-95, and the 1995 value of its fixed assets exceeded 50 billion renminbi. 1995 profits and taxes are forecast at 13.5 billion renminbi, double 1990's level.

In 1991-95, 1,500 new types of western and traditional medicines were developed and produced. The industry says 90% of products now meet internal quality standards, and 50% meet the standards of developed countries, eg, USA and Japan.

Meantime, State Pharmacy administration director Zheng Xiaoyu has said foreign drugmakers will be offered preferential measures to revamp the industry, with more capital funding for successful, cost-effective joint ventures. Local firms will be encouraged to seek foreign loans, but they must take majority stakes in joint ventures. Some local firms and governments are not enforcing foreign investment policy, he added, with some wanting only preferential tax cuts or exemptions and others cheating the state by "pretending to deal with foreigners." The effect of export tax rebates on drug exports will be monitored and product variety expanded to boost competitiveness, he said.