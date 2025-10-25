Chinese "Polluting" Pharma Plants To Close

The Suzhou municipal government in China's eastern Jiangsu province isto close or relocate a number of local pharmaceutical plants that are severely polluting the environment, reports the China Daily Business Weekly.
Also in Jiangsu, the authorities in Nanjing will announce a large number of pharmaceutical industry projects open to foreign investment and worth tens of millions of dollars at an international investors' forum on September 19. The city has a good economic infrastructure and is close to Shanghai, China's business capital.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze