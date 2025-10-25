Chinese "Polluting" Pharma Plants To Close

The Suzhou municipal government in China's eastern Jiangsu province isto close or relocate a number of local pharmaceutical plants that are severely polluting the environment, reports the China Daily Business Weekly.

Also in Jiangsu, the authorities in Nanjing will announce a large number of pharmaceutical industry projects open to foreign investment and worth tens of millions of dollars at an international investors' forum on September 19. The city has a good economic infrastructure and is close to Shanghai, China's business capital.