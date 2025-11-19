CHINESE PREMIER DISCUSSES HEALTH

China's premier, Li Peng, has told a meeting of the State Council that China will continue to experiment with a health insurance system in some urban areas this year, reports the Beijing Review. He added that the advantages of traditional Chinese medicine should be fully exploited, while control over the production and sale of pharmaceuticals should be tightened.
Premier Li noted that the priority for public health in China this year will be the prevention of diseases, which will be aided by a full series of preventative health care measures, including the strengthening of health services in rural areas. Special attention will be given to the implementation of ethical standards in treating patients, he concluded.
