Chinese provinces' e-drug procurement

The Chinese province of Hainan has introduced a unified e-commerce drugprocurement system, reports Chinese Medical News. The system consists of three sub-systems, namely price bidding, bid evaluation and transactions, and all drugs which win the bids will be listed in the Catalog for Drugs Procured through Public Bidding. Medical institutions will not be allowed to procure drugs listed here through other channels.

The first procurement will be for 154 cardiovascular drugs, with a total annual value of $3.6 million, for 12 large hospitals and with 50 drugmakers participating. By end-2002, Hainan intends to conduct 70% of all its drug purchases in this way, says the report.

Meantime, in the province of Liaoning, the municipal government has directed all medical institutions to adopt a unified on-line drug procurement system through price bidding, after a preliminary scheme involving the purchase of anti-infectives and biological products was estimated to have saved the province $723,000 in first-half 2000.