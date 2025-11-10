Chirac: Health Care Spending Rise Inevitable

Jacques Chirac, Gaullist party president and former mayor of Paris, France, has said that the rise in French health care spending is inevitable. His intervention comes as relations between the government, health funds and doctors are complicated by a persisting social security deficit (over 60 billion French francs $11.53 billion for 1994/95), and a marked rise in health care consumption in August and September.
Ahead of a debate on the social security system, government health sector experts are concerned at Mr Chirac's remarks. Members of Parliament are expected to vote on a government report that suggests break-even could be reached by 1997.
