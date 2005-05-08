Chiron 1st-qtr results hit by vacc plant costs

US firm Chiron Corp has posted a net loss of $9.0 million, or $0.05 per share, for the first quarter of 2005, compared to income from continuing operations of $27.0 million, or $0.14 per share, for the like period of 2004.

The company incurred remediation costs of $39.0 million due to a licence suspension for the manufacture of the flu vaccine Fluvirin at its Liverpool, UK, facility and expects these and related legal costs to continue in successive quarters throughout they year, but emphasized that it has production capacity for 25-30 million doses of the influenza virus vaccine for the 2005-2006 influenza season.

Chiron expects full-year 2005 pro-forma EPS from continuing operations to be $1.40-$1.50, excluding amortization expense on acquired intangible assets related to the acquisitions of PathoGenesis, Chiron Behring, Pulmopharm and PowderJect Pharmaceuticals, made during the period, totalling approximately $0.34 per share. In addition, the firm forecasts that sales will be around $1.6 billion.