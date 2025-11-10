Chiron Cutting Workforce

US biotechnology company Chiron is reducing the workforce both at its Puerto Rico facility and its Amsterdam, Netherlands, unit, as a result of excess manufacturing capacity for Betaseron (interferon beta). The company will take a restructuring charge in its 1995 first quarter but operating expenses in subsequent quarters will be reduced compared to what these expenses would have been, until operations at both plants are restarted.

While the firm would not put a figure on the size of the loss, some analysts felt it could be as high as $400 million, and have lowered their 1995 Betaseron projections from a high of $1 billion to $350 million or less, of which Chiron gets about 30%.