Chiron Cutting Workforce

US biotechnology company Chiron is reducing the workforce both at its Puerto Rico facility and its Amsterdam, Netherlands, unit, as a result of excess manufacturing capacity for Betaseron (interferon beta). The company will take a restructuring charge in its 1995 first quarter but operating expenses in subsequent quarters will be reduced compared to what these expenses would have been, until operations at both plants are restarted.
While the firm would not put a figure on the size of the loss, some analysts felt it could be as high as $400 million, and have lowered their 1995 Betaseron projections from a high of $1 billion to $350 million or less, of which Chiron gets about 30%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze