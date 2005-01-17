Chiron expects regulatory inspection of UK facility

Chiron Corp of the USA has told delegates at the 23rd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference that it anticipates that the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, accompanied by US Food and Drug Administration inspectors as observers, will conduct a series of inspections of the firm's Liverpool, UK, manufacturing facility. The inspections will cover critical phases of the manufacture of Fluvarin influenza virus vaccine, production of which was halted last year (Marketletters passim).

With this regulatory process, the remediation effort may advance toward the restoration of the facility's license, as successive phases of manufacturing pass inspection by the MHRA. Chiron would receive sequential clearances to operate in certain areas as remediation continued in others. Assuming successful completion of these inspections and restoration of the facility's license, Chiron would expect a subsequent full current Good Manufacturing Practices inspection by the FDA to close out the agency's warning letter issued December 9, 2004.