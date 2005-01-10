Chiron has problems supplying diamorphine in UK

Chiron's L800 million ($1.56 billion) acquisition of UK-based PowderJect in 2003 seems to be bringing the US biotechnology major a few headaches. First was the closure of the firm's Liverpool, UK, flu vaccine manufacturing facilities, which has lead to severe shortages of of the vaccine in the UK and even more so in the USA (Marketletters passim). Now, Chiron has encountered problems in supplying the strong pain-killer diamorphine; the company is believed to be responsible for 50%-60% of the UK's market for this product.
As a result, the UK Department of Health advised the National Health Service on December 23 that stocks of diamorphine may rapidly reach a critical level in the next few weeks.
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