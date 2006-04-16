Chiron initiates Ph I trial of cancer drug CHIR-265

US biotechnology major Chiron Corp has inititated a Phase I clinical trial of its selective Raf kinase inhibitor, CHIR-265, in patients with malignant melanoma. Stephen Dilly, the firm's chief medical officer, noted that this is a promising indication for the agent, given "the high percentage of Raf mutations associated with the disease and the need for effective new treatments."
The single-agent, open-label Phase I evaluation is designed to assess its safety, dose-tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. A translational medicine approach will be used to monitor biomarkers in order to evaluate the biological activity and define the optimal dose. The study is expected to enroll up to 60 patients at three cancer centers in the USA.
According to Chiron, preclinical data sugests that the novel, orally-bioavailable small-molecule inhibitor of the Raf kinases, including mutant B-Raf (V600E), also inhibits VEGFR-2. It adds that it has both direct anti-proliferative and pro-apoptotic activity on tumor cells, as well as anti-angiogenic activity that targets the tumor blood supply.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze