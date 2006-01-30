Chiron launches Cubicin in EU

The USA's Chiron Corp says that the European Commission has granted marketing approval for Cubicin (daptomycin), a first-in-class intravenous antibiotic. The marketing approval was granted in the 25 member states of the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway. Under the approval, Cubicin is indicated for the treatment of complicated skin and soft-tissue infections caused by gram-positive bacteria. The agent is expected to become available in the UK and the Netherlands within the next few weeks, followed by additional European countries, in accordance with local regulations.
