CHIRON LOOKING FLAT AFTER BETASERON HIGH

After becoming one of the few biotechnology companies with a net income, Chiron shares have now fallen more than 30% since the end of January from their 52-week high of $96, with the result that its market capitalization has decreased from nearly $3 billion to just $2.19 billion.

While it was the gaining of approval for Betaseron (interferon beta) in December, as well as having the broadest product development pipeline in the industry, that led to Chiron's success, analysts now say that it is the company's inability to meet demand for the drug and its lack of guidance to investors about Chiron's financial performance that is causing the decline in its stock price.

After Betaseron's approval, some analysts who had not yet been recommending the company did so, and this sent its share price soaring; to justify these glowing opinions, they showed what other analysts have called overly optimistic earnings figures. These other analysts then looked at the company once more, and found potential problems, lowered their estimates and saw the share price fall.