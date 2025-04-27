Chiron Prepares For Spending Spree

Chiron Corp is planning to use some of the near-$1.2 billion in cashthat it received from Bayer for its in vitro diagnostics subsidiary (Marketletter September 21) on acquisitions and licensing products, according to chief financial officer James Sulat.
Speaking at the recent BancBoston Robertson Stephens medical conference in the USA, he said that Chiron needs to fill out its new drugs and vaccines pipeline. Although it has a significant number of products in late-stage testing which will be ready for launch over the next three years, none of them are expected to be blockbuster drugs.
Ready To Take Cut In Earnings Mr Sulat went on to say that Chiron will only make investments that offer attractive financial returns, but is prepared to make a transaction for the right investment, even if it means taking a drop in earnings. The company plans to focus on cancer and cardiovascular treatments, as well as infectious diseases, when looking for new investments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze