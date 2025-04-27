Chiron Prepares For Spending Spree

Chiron Corp is planning to use some of the near-$1.2 billion in cashthat it received from Bayer for its in vitro diagnostics subsidiary (Marketletter September 21) on acquisitions and licensing products, according to chief financial officer James Sulat.

Speaking at the recent BancBoston Robertson Stephens medical conference in the USA, he said that Chiron needs to fill out its new drugs and vaccines pipeline. Although it has a significant number of products in late-stage testing which will be ready for launch over the next three years, none of them are expected to be blockbuster drugs.

Ready To Take Cut In Earnings Mr Sulat went on to say that Chiron will only make investments that offer attractive financial returns, but is prepared to make a transaction for the right investment, even if it means taking a drop in earnings. The company plans to focus on cancer and cardiovascular treatments, as well as infectious diseases, when looking for new investments.