Chiron reveals status change in SEC inquiry

Chiron Corp says that the US Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a formal order of investigation with respect to potential violations of federal securities laws. The previously-announced informal inquiry began following the suspension by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency of Chiron's license to manufacture Fluvarin influenza virus vaccine (Marketletters passim).
Chiron adds that it is continuing to cooperate with the SEC's ongoing investigation but does not undertake an obligation to update the information given in its press release of February 11. It is also working with the US Food and Drug Administration and the UK's MHRA to correct the deficiencies that led to the suspension of manufacturing at its Liverpool plant.
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