Chiron's Cubicin launched in UK

US biotechnology major Chiron says that its antibiotic Cubicin (daptomycin) has been launched in the UK by its local subsidiary.

The agent, a novel lipopeptide bactericidal, is indicated for the treatment of complicated skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive bacteria such as methicillin-resistant Staphylocooccus aureaus. Since its approval by European drug regulators in Januray, the drug has also been cleared in the Netherlands.