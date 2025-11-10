Chiron's Herpes Vaccine Shows Promise In Trials

Chiron's recombinant Herpes simplex virus-2 vaccine can trigger a potent immune response and may be effective in the prevention of genital herpes, according to an article in the Annals of Internal Medicine (June 15).

Results from Phase I/II studies of the vaccine in 137 patients suggested that use of the vaccine could engender an antibody response as least as great as that seen in people who are infected with HSV-2. However, it is still unknown whether this level of antibody titer is sufficient to prevent infection with the virus. Studies are planned to try to answer this question, but results are likely to be at least 12 months away, said the researchers, headed by Andria Langenberg of Chiron.

Dr Langenberg said that the vaccine consists of recombinant HSV-2 gB2 and gD2 antigens, and is administered in combination with MF59 adjuvant. It is currently in Phase III testing by Biocine, a subsidiary of Chiron, in collaboration with corporate partner Ciba. Other companies, notably SmithKline Beecham, have been working on vaccines against HSV-2 in a race to develop an effective immunization against a disease which affects approximately 30 million Americans and is associated with significant and unpleasant morbidity.