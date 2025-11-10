Chiron's Herpes Vaccine Shows Promise In Trials

Chiron's recombinant Herpes simplex virus-2 vaccine can trigger a potent immune response and may be effective in the prevention of genital herpes, according to an article in the Annals of Internal Medicine (June 15).
Results from Phase I/II studies of the vaccine in 137 patients suggested that use of the vaccine could engender an antibody response as least as great as that seen in people who are infected with HSV-2. However, it is still unknown whether this level of antibody titer is sufficient to prevent infection with the virus. Studies are planned to try to answer this question, but results are likely to be at least 12 months away, said the researchers, headed by Andria Langenberg of Chiron.
Dr Langenberg said that the vaccine consists of recombinant HSV-2 gB2 and gD2 antigens, and is administered in combination with MF59 adjuvant. It is currently in Phase III testing by Biocine, a subsidiary of Chiron, in collaboration with corporate partner Ciba. Other companies, notably SmithKline Beecham, have been working on vaccines against HSV-2 in a race to develop an effective immunization against a disease which affects approximately 30 million Americans and is associated with significant and unpleasant morbidity.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze