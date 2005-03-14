Chiron settles with RDN over tobramycin

Chiron Corp of the USA says it has reached a settlement agreement with the Respiratory Disease Network, a group of three compounding pharmacies established by SourceCF in September 2004. Chiron named the RDN as a defendant in litigation concerning the marketing of a compounded formulation of the antibiotic tobramycin for use in a drug-delivery device.

The company makes and markets TOBI (tobramycin) inhalation solution, a product approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for use in combination with the PARI LC PLUS Reusable Nebulizer and a DeVilbiss Pulmo-Aide air compressor to treat pseudomonal lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients. The drug-device combination marketed by RDN and other parties named in the law suit has not been clinically tested for safety or efficacy and is not approved by the FDA.