Chiron Shares Soar On Ciba Stake Rumors

Rumors that Switzerland's Ciba has made an offer to buy a significant (probably 49%) stake in US biotechnology company Chiron have sent the latter's share price soaring (see also pages 8 and 9). And eventually Ciba confirmed that it is holding discussions with Chiron. Ciba has made an offer, reportedly of $100 per share, to acquire 33% of Chiron's publically-held shares, plus exchanging its diagnostics business and its 50% stake in the Ciba/ Chiron joint venture Biocine, for shares which would bring the total stake to around 49%.
The Wall Street Journal reports that Chiron has been negotiating with Ciba - with which it has had previous research dealings and financial assistance - for several months, but is determined not only to get a higher price but also retain its independence. It adds that a hostile bid is unlikely because Chiron has adopted defensive shareholder provisions or a "poison pill," which it put in place last August in the event of anyone taking a stake of 15% or more in Chiron.
In addition to speculation about a Ciba acquisition of Chiron, some analysts have suggested bids coming from companies such as Johnson & Johnson (whose Ortho Diagnostic Systems unit has a deal with Chiron), Schering AG (whose Berlex unit sells Chiron's beta interferon product Betaseron), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoechst and Glaxo; a counter bid is not excluded.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze