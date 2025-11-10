Chiron Shares Soar On Ciba Stake Rumors

Rumors that Switzerland's Ciba has made an offer to buy a significant (probably 49%) stake in US biotechnology company Chiron have sent the latter's share price soaring (see also pages 8 and 9). And eventually Ciba confirmed that it is holding discussions with Chiron. Ciba has made an offer, reportedly of $100 per share, to acquire 33% of Chiron's publically-held shares, plus exchanging its diagnostics business and its 50% stake in the Ciba/ Chiron joint venture Biocine, for shares which would bring the total stake to around 49%.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Chiron has been negotiating with Ciba - with which it has had previous research dealings and financial assistance - for several months, but is determined not only to get a higher price but also retain its independence. It adds that a hostile bid is unlikely because Chiron has adopted defensive shareholder provisions or a "poison pill," which it put in place last August in the event of anyone taking a stake of 15% or more in Chiron.

In addition to speculation about a Ciba acquisition of Chiron, some analysts have suggested bids coming from companies such as Johnson & Johnson (whose Ortho Diagnostic Systems unit has a deal with Chiron), Schering AG (whose Berlex unit sells Chiron's beta interferon product Betaseron), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoechst and Glaxo; a counter bid is not excluded.