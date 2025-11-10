Monday 10 November 2025

Chiron Shares Soar On Ciba Stake Rumors

21 November 1994

Rumors that Switzerland's Ciba has made an offer to buy a significant (probably 49%) stake in US biotechnology company Chiron have sent the latter's share price soaring (see also pages 8 and 9). And eventually Ciba confirmed that it is holding discussions with Chiron. Ciba has made an offer, reportedly of $100 per share, to acquire 33% of Chiron's publically-held shares, plus exchanging its diagnostics business and its 50% stake in the Ciba/ Chiron joint venture Biocine, for shares which would bring the total stake to around 49%.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Chiron has been negotiating with Ciba - with which it has had previous research dealings and financial assistance - for several months, but is determined not only to get a higher price but also retain its independence. It adds that a hostile bid is unlikely because Chiron has adopted defensive shareholder provisions or a "poison pill," which it put in place last August in the event of anyone taking a stake of 15% or more in Chiron.

In addition to speculation about a Ciba acquisition of Chiron, some analysts have suggested bids coming from companies such as Johnson & Johnson (whose Ortho Diagnostic Systems unit has a deal with Chiron), Schering AG (whose Berlex unit sells Chiron's beta interferon product Betaseron), Bristol-Myers Squibb, Hoechst and Glaxo; a counter bid is not excluded.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 7
9 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze