Chiron Starts HIV Test Reimbursement Hotline

Chiron Corp has started a reimbursement hotline for its HIV-1 RNA or "viral load" test, which may allow patients and doctors to obtain third-party reimbursement for the assay. Use of the test, which costs $200, is becoming increasingly common in medical practice in the USA but is not yet approved there for use in managing patients, reports AIDS Treatment News.

According to the company, the Chiron Reimbursement Service offers assistance with benefit verification, appeals or denied or suspended claims, pre-authorization of coverage and insurance payment and policy information.