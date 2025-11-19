Chiron Vision Files NDA For CMV Implant

Chiron Vision has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration for Vitrasert, an intraocular implant which delivers ganciclovir directly into the eye. The product is intended for the treatment of cytomegalovirus retinitis, a common infection in immunocompromized patients. Current treatment for the condition is achieved with intravenous ganciclovir, intravenous foscarnet or oral ganciclovir.

The NDA filing is based on the results of two independent Phase III clinical trials, conducted by Chiron Vision and the National Eye Institute, which showed that the Vitrasert implant offered a clinical improvement compared to IV ganciclovir in further delaying progression of CMV retinitis in the treated eye. Results of the study have already been published in the Archives of Ophthalmology.

Chiron Vision plans to market Vitrasert in additional countries, with a July filing in Canada, followed by applications in several European countries this fall. The product will be copromoted by Hoffmann-La Roche, which now markets ganciclovir after its takeover of Syntex.