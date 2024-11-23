Chiroscience Begins Phase I Trials With D4418

- Chiroscience of the UK has started Phase I studies of D4418, its oralphosphodiesterase type IV inhibitor being developed to treat asthma. The orally-active drug has been designed to offer the benefits of PDE IV inhibition without the nausea and emesis which have plagued the development of other drugs in this class. The first Phase I trial will look at ascending single doses of the drug in healthy male volunteers.
