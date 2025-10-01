Chiroscience Chiral Anesthetic Shows Equivalent Efficacy

Chiroscience of the UK has circulated results from its Phase III trial of levobupivacaine, a single-isomer version of marketed local anesthetic bupivacaine. The data reveal that the isomeric form has equivalent epidural anesthetic properties to the racemate, marketed by Astra, at equivalent doses.
The Phase III study was completed in December 1995 and involved 97 patients undergoing lower limb surgery. Chiroscience is developing the single-isomer form of the drug as it has safety benefits over the racemate, including a much lower incidence of cardiotoxicity. The company is developing levobupivacaine in collaboration with Pharmacia & Upjohn. A second Phase III trial of the drug, in 75 patients requiring a brachial plexus block (neck-down anesthesia), has been completed and results are due in February.
