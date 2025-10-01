Chiroscience : D3967 news

- Chiroscience has been given the go-ahead to begin Phase II clinical studies of D3967, a singe-isomer version of ifosfamide for the treatment of hormone-sensitive breast cancer. Two studies involving 147 post-menopausal patients will be conducted in Norway, Poland and the Czech Republic. One study will assess whether giving the single-isomer form results in the expected reduction in side effects, while the other will investigate the biochemical mechanisms of D3967.
