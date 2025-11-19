Chiroscience: galanthamine development

- UK's Chiroscience has completed the development of a manufacturing process for the production of synthetic galanthamine, an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor naturally found in plants, and in doing so has completed its side of a collaborative agreement with Shire Pharmaceuticals, also of the UK, which is developing the compound as a treatment for Alzheimer's disease. Shire, which is currently in Phase III trials with the compound, will provide Chiroscience with an option to manufacture the drug, in addition to an initial payment made for developmental services rendered. Meantime, Chiroscience has signed a deal with Stanford University of California, USA, whereby the company acquires rights to catalyst systems used in carbon-carbon and carbon heteroatom bond formation, for application to synthetic drug discovery.
