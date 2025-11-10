Chiroscience In Anesthetic Agreement

UK firm Chiroscience has joined up with Swedish firm Pharmacia, which is merging with Upjohn (Marketletters passim), to collaborate on the development and commercialization of Chiroscience's long-acting local anesthetic, levobupivacaine.
Chiroscience will receive an access payment and milestone payments on the successful completion of various stages of the development timetable, as well as royalties following registration. Additional uses for the compound are to be developed under the agreement, and US marketing rights are subject to further negotiation. Pharmacia has marketing rights to levobupivacaine in all other geographic markets.
Levobupivacaine is a single-isomer version of the local anesthetic bupivacaine. It is currently undergoing two Phase II/III clinical trials, comparing levobupivacaine in central and peripheral anesthesia.
