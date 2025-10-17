Chiroscience Sells 30% Stake For L30 Million To Ascot

UK biotechnology group Chiroscience is selling a 30% stake for L30million ($49 million) in its subsidiary Chirotech to Ascot, the UK chemicals group, whose fine chemicals unit, Mitchell Cotts, already has a manufacturing agreement with Chirotech. The company posted sales of L16 million and operating profits of L7.1 million for the fiscal year ended February 28, and its future results will continue to be consolidated in Chiroscience's accounts.

Chirotech says that the deal will provide it with additional outlets for its chiral technologies, as well as facilities which cover the whole range from research through to multi-tonne production manufacturing. Mitchell Cotts is the contract manufacturer of a number of Chirotech products, including (-) lactam, one of the key intermediates in Glaxo Wellcome's anti-HIV drug Ziagen (abacavir), which was filed for registration in June.

For Chiroscience, the deal means there is no need to seek further funding, as it has some L60 million in cash which should be enough to see it through to expected profitability in the next three years. The company says that the decision to reduce its stake in Chirotech "offers a balanced solution" to the needs of the business, especially at a time when the market in the UK has been less than impressed with the biotechnology sector.