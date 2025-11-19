CHIROSCIENCE SHARE PRICE 150 PENCE

Chiroscience, the UK-based biotechnology company that announced the prospectus for its flotation last month (Marketletter January 24), has set a price of 150 pence per share, giving it a capitalization of L 102 million ($152.4 million).

A total of 30 million shares were put up for sale. Completed applications were set to be received as the Marketletter went to press, and dealing in the shares is expected to commence on February 11, 1994. The placing is by Robert Fleming & Co.