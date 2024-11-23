CHLAMYDIA IMPLICATED IN ATHEROSCLEROTIC PLAQUES

- Researchers at Johns Hopkins and the University of Louisville, Kentucky, USA, presented findings at the 93rd General Meeting of the American Society for Microbiology that Chlamydia pneumonia, which causes bronchitis and pneumonia, can be isolated from blood vessel cells, and suggested that the organism may be involved in the formation of atherosclerotic plaques.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze