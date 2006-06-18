CHMP gives nod to GTC's ATryn, triggers $1M milestone

The USA's GTC Biotherapeutics, has received a $1.0 million payment from Danish drugmaker LEO Pharma AS for achieving a positive opinion on the market authorization application for the antithrombin ATryn from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA), a milestone in their collaboration. The committtee recommended that GTC's recombinant form of human antithrombin be granted marketing authorization for the prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in surgery on patients with congenital antithrombin deficiency. Final market authorization by the European Commission, which is expected in about three months, will trigger an additional $2.0 million milestone payment to the firm.