CHMP gives nod to Sandoz' Omnitrope

Sandoz, the generic drugs unit of Swiss drug major Novartis, has received a positive opinion on its recombinant human growth hormone Omnitrope, a generic version of Pfizer's Genotropin, from the European Medicines Agency's Committee on Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP).
In June 2003, the agency recommended that the European Commission grant Marketing Authorization for the agent, which it refused on legal grounds related to the selected approval pathway, a second application followed in July 2004.
Sandoz' chief executive, Andreas Rummelt, said that, with Omnitrope's positive status in Europe, "we now hope the [Food and Drug Administration] will finally move in granting a marketing authorization for the USA."
