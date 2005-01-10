CHMP issues positive opinion on palonosetron

Swiss privately-owned pharmaceutical group Helsinn Healthcare says that, following the European Union's Centralized Procedure and on the basis of quality, safety and efficacy data, the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended marketing authorization for its antiemetic palonosetron.

The CHMP has proposed that the agent, a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist with high receptor binding affinity and an extended 40-hour plasma half life, be cleared for the prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with highly- and moderately-emetogenic cancer chemotherapy.