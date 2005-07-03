CHMP recommends Abbott's Humira for psoriatic and rheumatoid arthritis

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has recommended that US health care giant Abbott Laboratories' Humira (adalimumab) is approved for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis and moderate-to-severe early rheumatoid arthritis.
The CHMP's positive opinion for the former indication is based, in part, on data from the Phase III Adalimumab Effectiveness in Psoriatic Arthritis Trial (ADEPT), which showed that patients taking Humira achieved significant improvement in both arthritic and psoriatic signs and symptoms.
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