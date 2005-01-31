CHMP recommends Roche's Pegasys as hep B therapy

Switzerland-based Roche's treatment for hepatitis B, Pegasys (peginterferon alpha-2a), has been granted a positive opinion from the European Union's Committee for Medical Products For Human Use.
Commenting on the recommendation, Ciro Caravaggio, head of the drugmaker's hepatitis franchise, noted: "we set out to explore the potential of Pegasys in treating chronic hepatitis B and demonstrated its effectiveness against both forms of the virus and against the two leading medications used to treat it today, lamivudine and conventional interferon."
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