CHMP Update on current activities

The European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued a positive opinion on initial marketing authorization for Novartis' Exjade (deferasirox), for the treatment of chronic iron overload due to blood transfusions. The announcement was made in a recent EMEA information update, in which the agency discussed its current activities.
The CHMP said that it has adopted a negative opinion in relation to Alpheon (recombinant human interferon alfa 2a), which was developed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B by Germany's BioPartners GmbH. The committee added that it had reached this decision due to major quality concerns and in light of identified differences between Alpheon and the reference product Roferon-A in terms of quality and clinical comparability.
GE Healthcare's DatSCAN gets line extension
