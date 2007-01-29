Cholesterol drugs "oversubscribed to millions of Americans"

An article published in the peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet (January 20 issue), claims that cholesterol-lowering drugs are being over-prescribed and could spell big trouble for pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, maker of the best-selling medicine ever, Lipitor (atorvastatin), sales of which reached $12.89 billion for 2006 (see page 3).
The article, co-authored by Harvard Medical School clinical instructor John Abramson, states that clinical trials for coronary heart disease prevention fail to prove that anti-cholesterol drugs, such as Lipitor, provide benefit for many in the USA who are taking them.
If the medical community accepts Dr Abramson's conclusions, it could impact negatively on the sales of drugs such as Lipitor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze