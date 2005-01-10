ChondroGene and Pfizer in new osteoarthritis accord

Canada's ChondroGene says that it has entered into a new two-year research collaboration with world pharmaceutical leader Pfizer for the identification of novel therapeutic targets and biomarkers for the treatment and diagnosis of osteoarthritis. This will continue the work in two research programs that were initiated in the first accord with Pfizer that started in October 2002.
The collaboration provides Pfizer with access to ChondroGene's unique database of osteoarthritis tissue-specific clinical and gene expression information to identify potential novel therapeutic targets for OA. It will also allow ChondroGene to accelerate its ongoing OA biomarker research program.
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