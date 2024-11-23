CHOSEIDO TERMINATES UCB AGREEMENT

- Japan-based generic drug maker Choseido Pharmaceutical has terminated an agreement with UCB of Belgium and bought back the 49% of its shares held by UCB. According to a report by Pharma Japan, one of the main factors leading to the termination was UCB's decision not to grant Choseido the rights to market and manufacture an antihistamine drug being developed by UCB and another Japanese company.
